Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.90 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

