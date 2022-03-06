Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 161.7% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $646,673.25 and approximately $124.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.43 or 0.00744916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00205229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

