Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.28 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

