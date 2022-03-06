Comerica Bank Buys 822 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

