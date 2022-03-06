Comerica Bank Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,584 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

