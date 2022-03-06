Comerica Bank Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

