Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000.

IMCG stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39.

