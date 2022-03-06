Comerica Bank Raises Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of United Natural Foods worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.33 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

United Natural Foods Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.