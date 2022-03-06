Comerica Bank Sells 12,890 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 943,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.72 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.