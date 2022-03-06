Comerica Bank Sells 14,071 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $1,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,900 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,564,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.