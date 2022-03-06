Comerica Bank Sells 2,505 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 103,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,075 shares of company stock valued at $54,958,569. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

