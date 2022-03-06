Comerica Bank Sells 3,435 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

JKHY opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $185.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

