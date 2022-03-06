Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Commerce Bancshares worth $77,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,758 shares of company stock worth $2,950,593. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

