Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

