Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.24% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $759.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

