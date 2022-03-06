Comparing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Materials and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 18 0 2.69 First Solar 2 14 6 0 2.18

Applied Materials presently has a consensus target price of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.99%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $88.16, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than First Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 4.82 $5.89 billion $7.19 17.49 First Solar $2.71 billion 2.82 $398.36 million $4.23 16.99

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85% First Solar 17.26% 7.94% 6.31%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Materials beats First Solar on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display & Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, equipment upgrades, and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

