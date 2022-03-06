Compound Price Hits $103.00 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Compound has a market cap of $680.77 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $103.00 or 0.00265467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,602 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

