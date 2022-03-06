Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.40 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

