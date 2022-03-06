Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 658,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 116,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.