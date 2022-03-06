Conceal Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $4,856.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.58 or 0.99947256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00223228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00137540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00261778 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031036 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,678,359 coins and its circulating supply is 11,805,786 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

