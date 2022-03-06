Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

