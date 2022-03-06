ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Tops $441,148.29

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $441,148.29 and approximately $3,577.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00235695 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.