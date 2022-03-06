CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157,682.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.34 million and $157,682.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00092398 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

