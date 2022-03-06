Contrasting Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Maison Luxe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.29 $603.31 million $6.33 15.99 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Risk and Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus target price of $171.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Maison Luxe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

