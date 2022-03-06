Contrasting Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank First and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 37.28% 14.66% 1.60% Wells Fargo & Company 26.43% 12.73% 1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank First and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 3 14 0 2.82

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $56.82, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Bank First.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.42 $45.44 million $5.91 11.89 Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.26 $21.55 billion $4.98 9.80

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank First beats Wells Fargo & Company on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.