ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.34).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

LON CTEC opened at GBX 177.55 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.75.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

