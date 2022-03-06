Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.08 or 0.06642221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,107.83 or 0.99886678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

