CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,100 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE CTK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 5,151,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.42. CooTek has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

