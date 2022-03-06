Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 4,394,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

