COVA Hits 1-Day Volume of $31,788.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $149,370.36 and $31,788.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

