Covalent Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.02 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $101.22 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.93 or 0.06741802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,734.93 or 0.99637676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

