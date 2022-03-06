Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 369,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

