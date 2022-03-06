Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,964 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Covetrus worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVET. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

