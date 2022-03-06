CPChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $496,446.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.04 million and $496,446.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00225008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars.

