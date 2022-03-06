Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.