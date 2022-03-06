Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

