Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.