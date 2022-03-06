Critical Survey: ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) vs. CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI Physical Therapy 0 3 2 0 2.40 CareMax 0 0 4 0 3.00

ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $3.81, indicating a potential upside of 111.53%. CareMax has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 136.71%. Given CareMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than ATI Physical Therapy.

Volatility & Risk

ATI Physical Therapy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareMax has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI Physical Therapy $627.87 million 0.57 -$13.61 million N/A N/A CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

ATI Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than CareMax.

Profitability

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI Physical Therapy N/A -10.00% -3.31% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareMax beats ATI Physical Therapy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

