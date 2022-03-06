Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42.

Get Croda International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COIHY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.