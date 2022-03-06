Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,707 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

