Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

POOL stock opened at $465.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.79. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $313.92 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

