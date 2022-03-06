Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after buying an additional 213,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

