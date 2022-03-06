Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.