Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $112,265.30

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 51% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $112,265.30 and $200.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

