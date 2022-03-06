CryptoSoul Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $647,049.49 and $472.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00189482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00346192 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008181 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

