CryptoZoon Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.12 or 0.06743661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.11 or 1.00094297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048161 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,841,710 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

