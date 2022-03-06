Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 1,127,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

