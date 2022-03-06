Curate Achieves Market Cap of $11.50 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $11.50 million and $686,641.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00103862 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,264 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

