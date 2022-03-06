CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.95.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company.

CVS opened at $105.19 on Friday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

