CyberMiles Trading Up 10.2% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $152,760.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,352.40 or 0.99971286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00262555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00021806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.